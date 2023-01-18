Chicago Hyde Park darts by Chicago Brooks in easy victory 72-17

Chicago Hyde Park lit up the scoreboard on January 18 to propel past Chicago Brooks for a 72-17 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on January 18
Last season, Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Brooks squared off with January 12, 2022 at Chicago Brooks College Prep last season. For more, click here.
Recently on January 14, Chicago Hyde Park squared off with Oak Park Fenwick in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.