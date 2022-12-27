Chicago Hyde Park collects victory over Kankakee 55-44

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Hyde Park spurred past Kankakee 55-44 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Chicago Hyde Park a 16-5 lead over Kankakee.

The Thunderbirds' shooting jumped in front for a 26-13 lead over the Kays at halftime.

Chicago Hyde Park steamrolled to a 38-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Thunderbirds chalked up this decision in spite of the Kays' spirited final-quarter performance.

