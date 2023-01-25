Chicago Hubbard stops Chicago Hector Garcia Charter in snug affair 24-19

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The cardiac kids of Chicago Hubbard unleashed every advantage to outlast Chicago Hector Garcia Charter 24-19 on January 25 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 17, Chicago Hector Garcia Charter faced off against Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park and Chicago Hubbard took on Chicago Bowen on January 20 at Chicago Hubbard High School. For more, click here.

