Chicago Hubbard passes stress test against Chicago Hirsch 32-18

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Chicago Hubbard still prevailed 32-18 against Chicago Hirsch in Illinois girls basketball on January 24.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Hubbard faced off against Chicago Bowen and Chicago Hirsch took on Chicago G. Washington on January 17 at Chicago George Washington High School. Click here for a recap.
