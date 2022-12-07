Chicago Hubbard knocks off Chicago Little Village 22-19

Chicago Hubbard derailed Chicago Little Village's hopes after a 22-19 verdict in Illinois girls basketball action on December 7.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Little Village faced off against Chicago Carver and Chicago Hubbard took on Chicago Tilden on December 2 at Chicago Hubbard High School. For more, click here.
