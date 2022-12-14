Chicago Hubbard dispatches Chicago Corliss 42-25

Chicago Hubbard put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago Corliss 42-25 at Chicago Corliss High on December 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
