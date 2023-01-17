Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park shuts off the power on Chicago Hector Garcia Charter 50-23

Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park recorded a big victory over Chicago Hector Garcia Charter 50-23 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 9, Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park faced off against Chicago Kelly and Chicago Hector Garcia Charter took on Chicago Catalyst-Maria on January 11 at Chicago Hector Garcia Charter High School. Click here for a recap.
