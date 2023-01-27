Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park escapes close call with Evanston Beacon 23-19

Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park posted a narrow 23-19 win over Evanston Beacon in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park faced off against Chicago Wolcott. For more, click here.
