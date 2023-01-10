Chicago Hope tacks win on Chicago Christ the King 53-24

Chicago Hope's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Christ the King during a 53-24 blowout in Illinois girls basketball on January 10.
In recent action on January 5, Chicago Hope faced off against Chicago Holy Trinity and Chicago Christ the King took on Chicago Providence St Mel on January 5 at Chicago Christ the King School. For more, click here.
