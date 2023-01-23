Chicago Hope soars over Chicago Prosser 54-27

Chicago Hope delivered all the smoke to disorient Chicago Prosser and flew away with a 54-27 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 23.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago Hope faced off against Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac and Chicago Prosser took on Chicago Rickover Naval on January 17 at Chicago Rickover Naval Academy. Click here for a recap.
