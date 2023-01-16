Chicago Hope overcomes Chicago Westinghouse in seat-squirming affair 47-39

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Chicago Hope did just enough to beat Chicago Westinghouse 47-39 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Chicago Jones and Chicago Hope took on Chicago Christ the King on January 10 at Chicago Hope Academy. For results, click here.
