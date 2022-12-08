Chicago Hope mollywopps Chicago Providence St. Mel 54-15

Chicago Providence St. Mel had no answers as Chicago Hope compiled a 54-15 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on December 1, Chicago Hope squared off with Evanston Beacon in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.