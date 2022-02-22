Chicago Hope explodes on Skokie Ida Crown 66-23

Chicago Hope earned a convincing 66-23 win over Skokie Ida Crown at Chicago Hope Academy on February 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 14, Chicago Hope faced off against Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac and Skokie Ida Crown took on Chicago Waldorf on February 15 at Skokie Ida Crown Academy. For a full recap, click here.
