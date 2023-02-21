Chicago Hope poked just enough holes in Chicago Orr's defense to garner a taut, 41-40 victory at Chicago Orr Academy High on Feb. 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Chicago Hope and Chicago Orr squared off with Feb. 24, 2022 at Chicago Hope Academy last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Chicago Orr faced off against Chicago Austin . Click here for a recap. Chicago Hope took on Chicago Fenger on Feb. 16 at Chicago Hope Academy. For a full recap, click here.

