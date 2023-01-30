Chicago Hope dominates Chicago Josephinum 64-19

Chicago Hope earned its community's accolades after a 64-19 win over Chicago Josephinum in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 30.

In recent action on January 26, Chicago Josephinum faced off against Melrose Park Walther Christian . For more, click here. Chicago Hope took on Chicago Northtown on January 26 at Chicago Hope Academy. Click here for a recap.

