Chicago Holy Trinity triggers avalanche over Chicago Josephinum 74-27

Chicago Holy Trinity dismissed Chicago Josephinum by a 74-27 count for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 24.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Josephinum faced off against Winnetka North Shore Country Day and Chicago Holy Trinity took on Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac on January 19 at Chicago Holy Trinity High School. Click here for a recap.
