Chicago Holy Trinity rides the rough off Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac 39-23

Chicago Holy Trinity dumped Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac 39-23 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac faced off against Northtown Chicago Intl Charter and Chicago Holy Trinity took on Chicago U-High on December 6 at Chicago U-High. For more, click here.
