Chicago Holy Trinity outclasses Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 39-24

Chicago Holy Trinity knocked off Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 39-24 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 5, Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit faced off against Skokie Ida Crown and Chicago Holy Trinity took on Chicago Hope on January 5 at Chicago Hope Academy. For a full recap, click here.
