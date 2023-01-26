 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Holy Trinity hammers Chicago Providence St. Mel 54-22

  • 0

It was a tough night for Chicago Providence St. Mel which was overmatched by Chicago Holy Trinity in this 54-22 verdict.

In recent action on January 19, Chicago Providence St Mel faced off against Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit and Chicago Holy Trinity took on Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac on January 19 at Chicago Holy Trinity High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News