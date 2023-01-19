Chicago Holy Trinity dims lights on Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac 59-23

Chicago Holy Trinity didn't tinker with Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac, scoring a 59-23 result in the win column in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Chicago Holy Trinity and Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac faced off on December 14, 2021 at Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Holy Trinity faced off against Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit and Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac took on Chicago Christ the King on January 12 at Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac High School. For more, click here.
