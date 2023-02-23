Chicago Heights Marian Catholic stretched out and finally snapped Chicago Morgan Park to earn a 45-34 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 17, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Oak Lawn Richards. For results, click here.
