Chicago Heights Marian Catholic escapes close call with Chicago Marist 46-37

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic survived Chicago Marist in a 46-37 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Chicago Marist and Chicago Heights Marian Catholic faced off on January 12, 2022 at Chicago Marist High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic faced off against Coal City and Chicago Marist took on La Grange Park Nazareth on January 18 at Chicago Marist High School. For more, click here.
