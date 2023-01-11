Chicago Heights Marian Catholic dims lights on Chicago Marist 50-29

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Chicago Marist during a 50-29 beating on January 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Chicago Marist and Chicago Heights Marian Catholic squared off with January 12, 2022 at Chicago Marist High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic faced off against Chicago Butler and Chicago Marist took on Mundelein Carmel on January 7 at Chicago Marist High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.