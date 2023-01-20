 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Francis W Parker nips Chicago Clemente in taut scare 29-28

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Francis W Parker nosed past Chicago Clemente 29-28 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 20.

In recent action on January 10, Chicago Francis W Parker faced off against Wilmette Regina Dominican and Chicago Clemente took on Chicago UC Woodlawn on January 13 at Chicago UCCS Woodlawn. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News