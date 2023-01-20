Chicago Fenger staggers Chicago G. Washington with resounding performance 44-12

Chicago Fenger left no doubt on Friday, controlling Chicago G. Washington from start to finish for a 44-12 victory at Chicago George Washington High on January 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago Fenger and Chicago G. Washington played in a 38-35 game on December 10, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Fenger faced off against Chicago King. For a full recap, click here.
