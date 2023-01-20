Chicago Fenger staggers Chicago G. Washington with resounding performance 44-12

Chicago Fenger left no doubt on Friday, controlling Chicago G. Washington from start to finish for a 44-12 victory at Chicago George Washington High on January 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.