Chicago Englewood STEM's convoy passes Chicago Julian 46-36

Chicago Englewood STEM tipped and eventually toppled Chicago Julian 46-36 at Chicago Englewood Stem High on December 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 7, Chicago Englewood STEM faced off against Chicago Perspectives Math & Science and Chicago Julian took on Chicago Acero Soto on December 7 at Chicago Julian High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.