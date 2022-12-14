Chicago Englewood STEM overpowers Chicago South Shore in thorough fashion 41-11

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Chicago Englewood STEM did exactly that with a 41-11 win against Chicago South Shore in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago South Shore faced off against Chicago Vocational and Chicago Englewood STEM took on Chicago Perspectives Math & Science on December 7 at Chicago Englewood STEM High School. For a full recap, click here.
