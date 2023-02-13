Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Chicago Dyett did exactly that with a 59-37 win against Chicago U-High on February 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 31, Chicago Dyett faced off against Chicago Amundsen. Chicago U-High took on Chicago Morgan Park Academy on February 7 at Chicago Morgan Park Academy.

