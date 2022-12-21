 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Dyett ekes out victory against Chicago Englewood STEM 51-43

  • 0

Chicago Dyett posted a narrow 51-43 win over Chicago Englewood STEM at Chicago Dyett High on December 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 16, Chicago Dyett faced off against Chicago Vocational and Chicago Englewood STEM took on Chicago Curie on December 16 at Chicago Englewood STEM High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News