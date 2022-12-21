Chicago Dyett ekes out victory against Chicago Englewood STEM 51-43

Chicago Dyett posted a narrow 51-43 win over Chicago Englewood STEM at Chicago Dyett High on December 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 16, Chicago Dyett faced off against Chicago Vocational and Chicago Englewood STEM took on Chicago Curie on December 16 at Chicago Englewood STEM High School. For more, click here.
