Chicago DuSable casts spell on Chicago Tilden 17-9

Chicago DuSable finally found a way to top Chicago Tilden 17-9 on January 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Tilden faced off against Chicago Little Village and Chicago DuSable took on Chicago Julian on January 11 at Chicago DuSable High School. For results, click here.
