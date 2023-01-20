 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago DuSable casts spell on Chicago Tilden 17-9

  • 0

Chicago DuSable finally found a way to top Chicago Tilden 17-9 on January 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 13, Chicago Tilden faced off against Chicago Little Village and Chicago DuSable took on Chicago Julian on January 11 at Chicago DuSable High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News