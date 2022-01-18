Chicago Disney II Magnet survives taut tilt with Chicago Farragut 39-37

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Disney II Magnet wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 39-37 over Chicago Farragut in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 18.

In recent action on January 12, Chicago Disney II Magnet faced off against Chicago Kelvyn Park and Chicago Farragut took on Chicago Rickover Naval on January 11 at Chicago Farragut Academy. Click here for a recap

