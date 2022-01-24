Chicago Disney II Magnet outlasts Chicago Farragut 38-22

Stretched out and finally snapped, Chicago Disney II Magnet put just enough pressure on Chicago Farragut to earn a 38-22 victory on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Disney II Magnet faced off against Chicago Farragut and Chicago Disney II Magnet took on Chicago Rickover Naval on January 19 at Chicago Disney II Magnet High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.