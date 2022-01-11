Chicago Disney II Magnet darts by Chicago Foreman in easy victory 38-14

Yes, Chicago Disney II Magnet looked superb in beating Chicago Foreman, but no autographs please after its 38-14 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 4, Chicago Foreman faced off against Chicago Rickover Naval and Chicago Disney II Magnet took on Chicago Alcott on January 4 at Chicago Alcott High School. For more, click here.
