 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Disney II flexes stout defense to thwart Chicago Uplift 25-0

  • 0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Chicago Disney II stopped Chicago Uplift to the tune of a 25-0 shutout in Illinois girls basketball on January 19.

Recently on January 12, Chicago Disney II squared off with Chicago Intrinsic in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News