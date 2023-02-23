Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago DePaul College Prep's 50-25 throttling of Wilmette Regina Dominican in Illinois girls basketball on Feb. 23.

Last season, Chicago DePaul College Prep and Wilmette Regina Dominican faced off on Feb. 24, 2022 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker . For more, click here. Wilmette Regina Dominican took on Chicago Math and Science on Feb. 16 at Wilmette Regina Dominican High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.