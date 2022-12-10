 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago DePaul College Prep tops Chicago Lane Tech 53-38

Chicago DePaul College Prep notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Lane Tech 53-38 on December 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The last time Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago DePaul College Prep played in a 40-39 game on December 11, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 3, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Lane Tech took on Oak Park OPRF on December 3 at Chicago Lane Tech College Prep High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

