Chicago DePaul College Prep takes a toll on Burbank St. Laurence 47-34

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Chicago DePaul College Prep will take its 47-34 victory over Burbank St. Laurence in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 19.
The last time Burbank St Laurence and Chicago DePaul College Prep played in a 53-49 game on January 20, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Chicago Jones and Burbank St Laurence took on Chicago Latin on January 12 at Chicago Latin School. For more, click here.
