Chicago DePaul College Prep survives taut tilt with Chicago Latin 55-49

Chicago DePaul College Prep wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 55-49 victory over Chicago Latin on February 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 15, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Chicago Academy and Chicago Latin took on Chicago Ogden Intl on February 17 at Chicago Ogden International School. For a full recap, click here.
