Chicago DePaul College Prep sinks New Lenox Providence Catholic with solid showing 44-28

Chicago DePaul College Prep knocked off New Lenox Providence Catholic 44-28 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Recently on January 5, Chicago DePaul College Prep squared off with Aurora Rosary in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.