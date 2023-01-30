Chicago DePaul College Prep rides the rough off Chicago De La Salle 56-40

Chicago DePaul College Prep put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago De La Salle 56-40 on January 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago De La Salle played in a 48-44 game on November 30, 2021. Click here for a recap.

