Chicago DePaul College Prep's river of points eventually washed away Chicago Francis W Parker in a 68-11 cavalcade for an Illinois girls basketball victory on Feb. 16.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Chicago Francis W Parker faced off against Des Plaines Willows . For a full recap, click here. Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Yorkville Christian on Feb. 7 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. Click here for a recap.

