Chicago DePaul College Prep recorded a big victory over Chicago Latin 75-53 in Illinois girls basketball on Feb. 21.

Last season, Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago Latin squared off with Feb. 22, 2022 at Chicago DePaul College Prep last season.

