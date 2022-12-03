Chicago DePaul College Prep finds its footing in sprinting past Chicago Amundsen 63-32

Chicago DePaul College Prep's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Amundsen during a 63-32 blowout in Illinois girls basketball on December 3.
Last season, Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago Amundsen faced off on December 4, 2021 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
