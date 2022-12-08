Chicago DePaul College Prep collects skin-tight win against Chicago Resurrection 66-59

Chicago DePaul College Prep walked the high-wire before edging Chicago Resurrection 66-59 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 8.
The last time Chicago Resurrection and Chicago DePaul College Prep played in a 59-51 game on December 9, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 3, Chicago Resurrection faced off against Elgin St Edward and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Chicago Amundsen on December 3 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. For more, click here.
