Chicago DePaul College Prep blitzes Chicago Jones in dominating victory 68-24

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Chicago DePaul College Prep put away Chicago Jones 68-24 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 14.
The last time Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago Jones played in a 44-34 game on January 15, 2022. For results, click here.
Recently on January 5, Chicago DePaul College Prep squared off with Aurora Rosary in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.