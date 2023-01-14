 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago DePaul College Prep blitzes Chicago Jones in dominating victory 68-24

  • 0

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Chicago DePaul College Prep put away Chicago Jones 68-24 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 14.

The last time Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago Jones played in a 44-34 game on January 15, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on January 5, Chicago DePaul College Prep squared off with Aurora Rosary in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News