Chicago De La Salle knocks out victory beat against Burbank St. Laurence 48-32

Burbank St. Laurence was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Chicago De La Salle prevailed 48-32 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Chicago De La Salle and Burbank St Laurence played in a 44-38 game on February 17, 2022. For more, click here.
