Chicago De La Salle collects victory over Chicago Hope 58-44

Chicago De La Salle charged Chicago Hope and collected a 58-44 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago Ag Science and Chicago Hope took on Chicago Hyde Park on November 30 at Chicago Hope Academy. For a full recap, click here.
