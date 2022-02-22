Chicago De La Salle collects skin-tight win against Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 60-56

Chicago De La Salle knocked off Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 60-56 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 17, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago De La Salle took on Burbank St Laurence on February 17 at Burbank St Laurence High School. For a full recap, click here.
