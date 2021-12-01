Chicago Curie puts an offensive performance on Chicago Hancock College Prep 47-21

Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Curie's 47-21 throttling of Chicago Hancock College Prep in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 1.

The Condors struck in front of the Eagles 47-21 to begin the second quarter.

