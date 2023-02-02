Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Northtown 32-22 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 2.

In recent action on January 26, Chicago Northtown faced off against Chicago Hope . For results, click here. Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit took on Chicago Hope on January 24 at Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit High School. For more, click here.

